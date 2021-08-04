Windlas Biotech IPO subscribed 3.15 times

The offer received bids for 1.93 crore shares as against 61.36 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Windlas Biotech received bids for 1.93 crore shares as against 61.36 lakh shares on offer on Wednesday (4 August 2021), according to stock exchange data at 16:55 IST. The issue was subscribed 3.15 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (4 August 2021) and it will close on Friday (6 August 2021). The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 448-460 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprised of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 51,42,067 equity shares by existing shareholders Vimla Windlass and Tano India Private Equity Fund II.

Ashok Kumar Windlass, Hitesh Windlass, Manoj Kumar Windlass, and the Promoter Trust are the promoters of the company.

Promoters and promoter group holds an aggregate of 14,201,352 equity shares, aggregating to 78% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The post IPO shareholding for the same is expected to be around 65.16%.

While the company will not get any proceeds from the OFS, Rs 50 crore out of the proceeds from fresh issue will be used for purchase of equipment required for capacity expansion of existing facility at Dehradun Plant - IV and addition of injectables dosage capability at existing facility at Dehradun Plant - II; Rs 47.5 crore will be spent on funding incremental working capital requirements; Rs 20 crore will be spent on repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings; and remaining amount will be spent on general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Windlas Biotech on 3 August 2021 finalized allocation of 26,18,706 equity shares to anchor investors, at Rs 460 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 120.46 crore.

Windlas Biotech is amongst the top five players in the domestic pharmaceutical formulations, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry in India, in terms of revenues. The company operates three distinct strategic business verticals (SBVs): CDMO Services and Products (contributing 84.66% of total FY2021 revenues), domestic trade generics and over the counter (OTC) brands (10.22 % of total) and, lastly, exports (5.12 % of total).

The company provides comprehensive range of CDMO services ranging from product discovery, product development, licensing, and commercial manufacturing of generic products (including complex generics) with a focus on improved safety, efficacy and cost.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 15.83 crore and sales of Rs 427.60 crore in the twelve months ended on 31 March 2021.

