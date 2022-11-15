Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.24% to Rs 1.92 croreNet profit of Octavius Plantations declined 2.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 67.24% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.925.86 -67 OPM %40.1015.53 -PBDT0.700.83 -16 PBT0.700.83 -16 NP0.700.72 -3
