Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 67.24% to Rs 1.92 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations declined 2.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 67.24% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.925.8640.1015.530.700.830.700.830.700.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)