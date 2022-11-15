Triveni Enterprises standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 2.95 croreNet profit of Triveni Enterprises rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.950 0 OPM %0.680 -PBDT0.150.05 200 PBT0.150.05 200 NP0.110.04 175
