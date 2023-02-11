JUST IN
Thermax bags order worth Rs 251.7 cr
Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 84.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.29% to Rs 194.36 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries declined 84.50% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.29% to Rs 194.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 237.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales194.36237.87 -18 OPM %8.2714.52 -PBDT8.5126.16 -67 PBT3.2020.64 -84 NP1.7511.29 -84

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 11:36 IST

