Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 36.09% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 173.98 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 36.09% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 173.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 163.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales173.98163.06 7 OPM %13.9213.26 -PBDT11.049.89 12 PBT5.033.70 36 NP2.301.69 36

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

