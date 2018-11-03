JUST IN
Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.46 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.55% to Rs 45.39 crore

Net Loss of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 53.55% to Rs 45.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales45.3929.56 54 OPM %-20.25-7.61 -PBDT-9.88-2.17 -355 PBT-10.46-3.17 -230 NP-10.46-3.17 -230

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

