Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Delta Magnets standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 4.10% to Rs 6.31 crore

Net profit of Delta Magnets rose 350.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales6.316.58 -4 OPM %13.958.81 -PBDT0.630.28 125 PBT0.460.07 557 NP0.450.10 350

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

