Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 291.64% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 59.41% to Rs 207.27 croreNet profit of Excel Industries rose 291.64% to Rs 43.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 59.41% to Rs 207.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 130.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales207.27130.02 59 OPM %34.4016.62 -PBDT70.6020.24 249 PBT66.1016.70 296 NP43.1211.01 292
