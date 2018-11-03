Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 291.64% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 59.41% to Rs 207.27 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 291.64% to Rs 43.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 59.41% to Rs 207.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 130.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales207.27130.02 59 OPM %34.4016.62 -PBDT70.6020.24 249 PBT66.1016.70 296 NP43.1211.01 292

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

