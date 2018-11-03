Gillette India standalone net profit rises 1.57% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gillette India standalone net profit declines 8.10% in the June 2018 quarter
Gillette India standalone net profit declines 32.60% in the March 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 27.92% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 456.51 croreNet profit of Gillette India rose 1.57% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 456.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 408.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales456.51408.03 12 OPM %23.4125.95 -PBDT109.75105.91 4 PBT98.4196.73 2 NP65.3564.34 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU