JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 1.57% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 456.51 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 1.57% to Rs 65.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 456.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 408.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales456.51408.03 12 OPM %23.4125.95 -PBDT109.75105.91 4 PBT98.4196.73 2 NP65.3564.34 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements