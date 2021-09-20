Wipro announces Co-innovation Space with Google Cloud

Wipro after market hours on Friday announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena to accelerate adoption of cloud.

Wipro said the cloud collaboration space will provide in-house technical expertise, ensure seamless cloud adoption and accelerate innovation to drive business transformation for customers. By combining the expertise and resources of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and Google Cloud innovation center will offer a unique combination of people, processes, and platforms that will collectively create a futuristic experience for customers globally.

Jason Eichenholz, senior vice president of global head of ecosystems of Wipro said, We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud, and look forward to leveraging the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena to increase cloud capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify their processes and workflows. This new Innovation Arena is the latest example of Wipro's continued commitment to providing customers with world-class resources and support, and a vision for their cloud future.

Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

The IT firm reported a 9.20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,248 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 2,974.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 Q4 FY21.

Shares of Wipro were trading 1.18% lower at Rs 657 on BSE in early trade.

