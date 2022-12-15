Wipro announces multi-year engagement with Finastra

-
Wipro to exclusively implement Finastra's trade finance solutions for corporate banks in the Middle EastWipro announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region's vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra's trade finance solutions in the region.
Together with Finastra's market-leading product suite, Wipro will help banks transform and digitize the entire trade finance process, thereby enabling automation, optimization, faster time-to-market, and reduced customer response times. This partnership combines Wipro's expertise, along with its fully-owned affiliates CAPCO and Designit, across Consulting, Digital Transformation, Customer Experience/User Experience (CX/UX), Data & Analytics, Cloud Migration/Adoption, Infrastructure, and Operations.
