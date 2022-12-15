LIC hikes its shareholding in HDFC AMC

Life Insurance Corporation of India's shareholding in "HDFC Asset Management Company" has increased from 1,49,84,224 to 1,93,11,744 equity shares increasing its shareholding from 7.024% to 9.053% of the paid-up capital of the said company.

There is an increase of 2.029% in holding during the period from 30 March 2022 to 14 December 2022 at an average cost of Rs 1954.24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)