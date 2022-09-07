Wipro, Palo Alto Networks collaborate for managed security and network transformation

Together, the two organizations will help simplify, orchestrate, and accelerate the cloud journey for clients.

The IT major on Tuesday (6 September 2022) announced that it has entered an expanded collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver managed security and network transformation solutions like SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), cloud security and next-generation SOC (Security Operations Center) solutions based on Zero Trust principles for global enterprises.

Wipro brings together consulting and managed security services in an integrated delivery approach for improved end-to-end security in an enterprise. Wipro's IPs and accelerators, such as CARG (Cloud Applications Risk Governance) and WANFreedom, coupled with an automation framework, help enterprises adopt these services quickly and seamlessly across their IT and user landscape. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud helps secure infrastructure, applications, data and entitlements across the world's largest clouds from a single unified solution.

"Wipro services and offerings, bolstered by Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform, will help protect critical data assets by offering comprehensive and-easy to-manage security solutions," the company said in a statement.

"While enterprises are adopting and transforming their WAN estate to software defined fabric (SDWAN), Wipro's WANFreedoma consulting led lifecycle service offering integrated with Palo Alto Network's technology & platformshelps customers in their journey towards SASE architecture and mature towards secure digital infrastructure and be future ready. We're accelerating our work with Palo Alto Networks to deliver valuable business outcomes that help our joint customers secure their digital businesses," said Jo Debecker, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company. The IT major's consolidated net profit dropped 16.96% to Rs 2,563.6 crore on 3.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 21,528.6 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Shares of Wipro fell 0.26% to Rs 404.55 on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

