Wipro collaborates with Citrix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

-
ALSO READ
Cloud4C collaborates with Citrix for VDI Solutions
TCS launches new version of its Cloud Assurance Platform Services for Microsoft Azure
Ramco Systems launches its Virtual Assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram
Tata Communications partners with Google Cloud
TCS positioned as Leader for Oracle Implementation Services and Oracle Cloud Implementation Services
-
To accelerate remote working solutionsWipro announced that it has strengthened its alliance with Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).
The partnership will provide enterprises a robust solution that will accelerate remote working and bring modernization into workspaces. The solution offers a seamless framework to enable a unified experience for organizations. This will be delivered through a pay-per-use model that is subscription-based, agile, elastic, and offers a consistent cloud experience. It aims to help clients accelerate their digital transformation efforts and work towards building a resilient enterprise that can operate successfully as a hybrid workplace in the new normal.
Wipro will integrate its Desktop as a Service platform, virtuadesk, and Wipro's Digital Workspace solution with a host of services offered by Citrix and HPE. The partnership will leverage Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktop Services with a zero-trust security strategy alongside purpose-built Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) from HPE to manage workloads and create secure, high-performance virtual compute environments through HPE GreenLake cloud services. The combination of advanced solutions and architecture will fully support the development of modern virtual workspaces with flexible commercial models to ensure business continuity.
Wipro virtuadesk provides accelerators for cloud readiness assessment, cloud migration and application life cycle management. In addition, virtuadesk makes it easier to leverage the benefits that accompany Artificial Intelligence, automation, the Internet of Things, heightened mobility and advanced analytics. This creates an ecosystem for improved employee engagement and collaboration through simpler IT. Virtuadesk also allows for greater workplace efficiency and accessibility, with 24/7 access to apps and data.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU