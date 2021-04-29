Wipro collaborates with Citrix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

To accelerate remote working solutions

Wipro announced that it has strengthened its alliance with Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The partnership will provide enterprises a robust solution that will accelerate remote working and bring modernization into workspaces. The solution offers a seamless framework to enable a unified experience for organizations. This will be delivered through a pay-per-use model that is subscription-based, agile, elastic, and offers a consistent cloud experience. It aims to help clients accelerate their digital transformation efforts and work towards building a resilient enterprise that can operate successfully as a hybrid workplace in the new normal.

Wipro will integrate its Desktop as a Service platform, virtuadesk, and Wipro's Digital Workspace solution with a host of services offered by Citrix and HPE. The partnership will leverage Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktop Services with a zero-trust security strategy alongside purpose-built Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) from HPE to manage workloads and create secure, high-performance virtual compute environments through HPE GreenLake cloud services. The combination of advanced solutions and architecture will fully support the development of modern virtual workspaces with flexible commercial models to ensure business continuity.

Wipro virtuadesk provides accelerators for cloud readiness assessment, cloud migration and application life cycle management. In addition, virtuadesk makes it easier to leverage the benefits that accompany Artificial Intelligence, automation, the Internet of Things, heightened mobility and advanced analytics. This creates an ecosystem for improved employee engagement and collaboration through simpler IT. Virtuadesk also allows for greater workplace efficiency and accessibility, with 24/7 access to apps and data.

