Prayagraj Power Generation Company signs MoU with ZaaK Technologies GmbH

Prayagraj Power Generation Company (PPGCL) has signed an MOU with ZaaK Technologies GmbH to jointly establish India's first Lypors pilot manufacturing plant at PPGCL. PPGCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renascent Power Ventures incorporated in India which is in turn a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures (a joint venture between Tata Power International (TPIPL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company), ICICI Bank (ICICI Bank) and other reputed global investors.

The partnership between the PPGCL and ZaaK would create a whole new industry of sustainable construction material by reducing the consumption of precious natural sand resources. This will enable PPGCL to move rapidly towards its goal of adopting sustainable practices in thermal power generation.

Lypors is a sustainable sand material manufactured through a patented process by upcycling a wide range of mineral wastes, including fly ash, pond ash, old-deposited ash, bauxite residue and is used to produce lightweight concrete, mortar, plaster, and other building products.

The partnership of PPGCL with ZaaK is in alignment with the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change's draft notification, mandating 100% ash utilization. The technology will enable the country to manage the gainful utilization of fly ash.

ZaaK is a German innovation company in the Greentech space, founded by Dr. Abbas Khan, an alumnus of IIT Bombay. With its state-of-the-art technology, ZaaK intends to revolutionize the construction sector through energy efficiency, lightweight construction products extending the life of buildings.

