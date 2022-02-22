Novelis to build $50 mn recycling and casting center at Ulsan Aluminum JV in South Korea

Novelis (wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries) announced that it will invest approximately $50 million to build a recycling center at its Ulsan Aluminum joint venture in South Korea. Fully funded by Novelis, the Ulsan Recycling Center will have an annual casting capacity of 100 kilotonnes of low-carbon sheet ingot. Once online, the company expects the recycling center to reduce the company's carbon emissions by more than 420,000 tons each year.

Novelis, which already operates Asia's largest aluminum recycling center in Yeongju, South Korea, as well as the world's largest aluminum recycling center in Nachterstedt, Germany, is making this investment in additional recycling capacity to meet the growing global demand for sustainable aluminum products.

In January, the company also announced it would build a new U. S. recycling center in Guthrie, Kentucky. Using recycled aluminum as input material requires only 5 percent of the energy used to make primary aluminum, thus avoiding 95 percent of the carbon emissions associated with production.

Construction of the Ulsan Recycling Center is expected to begin in October, with commissioning expected in early 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)