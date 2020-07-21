Wipro Gallagher Solutions partners with EXOS Technologies

Wipro Gallagher Solutions (WGS), a Wipro company and a leading provider of loan origination software solutions, today announced its partnership with EXOS Technologies, a division of ServiceLink. EXOS' cutting-edge platform provides tech-enabled mortgage services throughout the lending life cycle. By combining EXOS with WGS' NetOxygen Launchpad and NetOxygen LOS systems, lenders will experience the first-ever fully integrated, end-to-end digital mortgage solution.

The addition of EXOS into Wipro Gallagher Solutions will result in increased transparency and quicker turnaround times. Through consumer-driven touchpoints, users will be able to digitally schedule their appraisal and signing appointments for the exact date and time that is convenient for them, directly through the Launchpad portal.

Borrowers will receive instant appointment notification in real-time, including information about their appraiser or signing agent. This process cuts out the unnecessary back-and-forth that can often add days to the timeline.

EXOS also gives lenders greater transparency in areas like title clearance and the expected clear-to-close date to help loan officers set clear and realistic expectations with borrowers from the start. Lenders will obtain a title complexity decision in mere seconds and the vast majority of title commitments in minutes. With the launch of this partnership, lenders will no longer need to rely on multiple systems throughout the mortgage origination process.

