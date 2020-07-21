Infosys recognized as 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year

Infosys has been awarded the 2020 ServiceNow Global Service Provider Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in delivery and ServiceNow pipeline growth.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem acknowledged the achievements of its best-in-class partners by evaluating a combination of attributes such as revenue contribution, product line expansion, skill growth, and business transformation.

Infosys offers a suite of offerings for IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management to automate, modernize and transform enterprises' service management landscape. Equipped with an automated knowledge base, CXO dashboards, and innovative real-time service management capabilities, Infosys' ServiceNow offerings improve user experience and minimize platform customizations to deliver greater value to its customers.

