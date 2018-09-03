Wipro in spotlight after bagging deal from Alight Solutions

announced that it has won a 10-year engagement to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions LLC, a in technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and This deal will result in revenues of $1.5 to $1.6 billion for over the tenure. This is Wipro's largest win to date. This engagement will enable the digital transformation of Alight's offerings across health, wealth, HR and finance solutions, and enhance the employee experience of Alight's clients by leveraging Wipro's industry-leading strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics. The announcement was made on Sunday, 2 September 2018.

said that its total sales declined 3.4% to 158,189 lakh units in August 2018 over August 2017. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

announced that its auto sales for August 2018 stood at 48,324 vehicles, compared to 42,207 vehicles during August 2017, a growth of 14%. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

said that its total sales rose 27% to 17,386 units in August 2018 over August 2017. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

said total sales in the domestic market in August 2018 grew by 27% at 58,262 units compared to 45,906 units over previous year. Commercial Vehicles (CV) domestic sales in August 2018 were 39,859 units as against 31,566 units in Aug 2017, a growth of 26% led by the continued acceptance of the superior performance of our products. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

said that its total sales rose 0.92% to 6.85 lakh units in August 2018 over August 2017. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 September 2018.

(GCPL) announced that it has divested its entire stake in its UK business, UK, to JZ International, a leading pan-European private investment based in London, effective immediately. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 31 August 2018.

announced after market hours on Friday, 31 August 2018, that it has changed the name of the company from to Idea with effect from 31 August 2018.

