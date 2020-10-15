Wipro Ltd Falls 2.56%

Wipro Ltd has added 11.03% over last one month compared to 12.46% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.18% rise in the SENSEX

Wipro Ltd lost 2.56% today to trade at Rs 341.2. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.98% to quote at 22094.49. The index is up 12.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tech Mahindra Ltd decreased 2.46% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 1.96% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 44.13 % over last one year compared to the 5.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Wipro Ltd has added 11.03% over last one month compared to 12.46% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.18% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.91 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 381.7 on 13 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.6 on 19 Mar 2020.

