Wipro Ltd soars 1.72%, rises for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 721.95, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.52% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 721.95, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18569.6. The Sensex is at 62149.48, up 0.62%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 8.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36306.35, up 3.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 724.2, up 1.56% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 108.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.52% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 39.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)