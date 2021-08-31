L&T, Ipca Laboratories, TVS Motor in spotlight

L&T said that the company has completed the sale of its entire stake in L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower to ReNew Power Services consequent to completion of customary conditions precedent agreed under the Securities Purchase Agreement dated August 11, 2021.

Ipca Laboratories said that CRISIL has reaffirmed its credit rating for the company's commercial paper programme at A1+.

TVS Motor Company launched TVS 'Built To Order' (BTO) platform, marking its foray into the factory customisation and personalisation platform. The new business vertical, the TVS BTO platform will empower the customers to customise and personalise their vehicles when making a purchase, which will be built directly at the factory as per their requirement(s).

Acrysil announced further expansion of production capacity by an additional 160,000 quartz ainks per annum (p.a.) through greenfield project at Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Thus taking the overall capacity to 1,000,000 sinks (1 million sinks) p.a.

HFCL said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 3 September 2021, to consider and evaluate the proposals for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/ bonds/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments/ equity shares/ warrants/ any other securities, including through preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof.

