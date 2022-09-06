Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Power Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 September 2022.

Reliance Power Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd and Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 September 2022.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd tumbled 8.41% to Rs 121.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 21.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 190.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 176.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd lost 5.18% to Rs 219.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58098 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd slipped 4.30% to Rs 328.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd corrected 3.95% to Rs 627.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)