Wipro recognized as a Leader for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Wipro announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services.

According to the report, leaders are skillful in-service delivery, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their positions.

Wipro's Experience Command Centre, driven by organization-wide focus on customer experience and its wide range of capabilities, factored into this recognition.

