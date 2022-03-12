Wipro recognized as a Leader for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

-
-
Wipro announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services.
According to the report, leaders are skillful in-service delivery, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their positions.
Wipro's Experience Command Centre, driven by organization-wide focus on customer experience and its wide range of capabilities, factored into this recognition.
