Wipro recognized as 'Gold Employer' by India Workplace Equality Index

Wipro announced that it has been recognized as a 'Gold' employer by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2022.

Awarded to the top employers by IWEI, the gold employer is the highest of 3 levels, where an organization is credited with 'embedding inclusion in the workplace.' Highlights of Wipro's efforts in this journey include recognition of Wipro's leadership in India to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace, from organizational policies to external communications. It also demonstrates a long-term and in-depth commitment towards LGBTQ+ inclusion, where Wipro has implemented several initiatives enabling its employees to become active allies for the LGBTQ+ community.

In the past year, Wipro launched an LGBTQ+ Handbook to improve awareness, encourage learning, and help champion LGBTQ+ inclusion while developing allyship in the workplace. To ensure inclusion as a way of life, Wipro implemented a global policy on prevention of LGBTQ+ discrimination and has gender inclusive restrooms in most campus facilities. In November 2022, for the first time, Wipro also observed the Transgender Awareness Week globally.

