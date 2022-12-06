JUST IN
Kansai Nerolac Paints invests further Rs 13.90 cr in Bangladesh subsidiary

Kansai Nerolac Paints announced that its subsidiary Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) has allotted 1,65,00,000 equity shares of the face value of BDT 10 per share to the company.

The equity contribution of the company in the further issue of shares by the Bangladesh subsidiary is BDT 16.50 crore (Rs 13.90 crore). The percentage shareholding of the company in the said subsidiary remains the same i.e. 55% of the paid-up share capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 19:57 IST

