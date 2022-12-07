Mastek deploys oracle cloud solutions for UK's largest parcel delivery network The APC

-
As a part of its transformation project, the client streamlined and integrated multiple products & platforms across its internal departments. The client was using disparate systems for HR, Finance, Procurement, and Sales functions leading to inefficiency, delays, and difficulty in decision-making.
Mastek implemented Oracle Cloud-based ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM & UK Payroll solutions.
The solution will enable the client to get a unified back-end operation with efficient process workflows, upgraded compliance & regulations, and an enhanced user experience for its employees. Most importantly Mastek's Value-Based Analytics (VBA) dashboard will provide a comprehensive view of the data to the executive and leadership team.
The APC has partnered with Mastek for its expertise in delivering Cloud-based Applications to more than 1300 customers across the globe. Mastek is a trusted Oracle Cloud Partner and has a strong pool of Oracle experts to deliver the right-fit solutions to clients. Mastek leveraged its Glide framework to deliver a seamless transition to the client's digital transformation journey.
