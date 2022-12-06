abrdn Investment Management to sell its 10.21% stake in HDFC AMC

HDFC Asset Management Company is in receipt of letter from abrdn Investment Management, one of the promoters holding 10.21% of the paid-up share capital of the Company, intimating their intention to sell the entire stake in the Company subject to applicable regulatory provisions.

Consequent to the proposed stake sale, abrdn Investment Management will cease to be a co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund under SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.

