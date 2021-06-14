TCS, Adani Enterprises, Info Edge (India), DLF in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has designed and delivered a key customer experience transformation program for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), a leading provider of communications, networking, and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries, to drive improved sales velocity and revenue growth.

Adani Enterprises said that the company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, Adani Cement Industries (ACIL) on 11th June, 2021 to carry on business as manufacturers, producers, processors of all types of cements.

Info Edge (India) said that the board of directors of the company approved acquisition of 100% of the Share Capital on a fully diluted basis of Zwayam Digital Pvt. Ltd. for an aggregate cash consideration of about Rs 61 crore.

DLF reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 480.94 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased by 1.75% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,906.59 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,034.82 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 1,532.67 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased by 39.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,254.30 crore.

Sun TV Network reported 98.77% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 487.46 crore on 9.38% rise in total income to Rs 895.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Anupam Rasayan India reported 113.29% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.14 crore on 65.89% rise in total income to Rs 274.16 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Lumax Auto Technologies reported 246.29% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.02 crore on 40.37% rise in total income to Rs 392 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Ruchi Soya Industries said that the issue committee constituted and authorised by its board has approved raising of funds by way of further public offer of equity shares of the company and the Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated June 12, 2021 (DRHP) for filing with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

