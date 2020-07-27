NBCC (India) secures work orders worth Rs 204.49 cr

-
NBCC (India) has received the following work orders on PMC basis:
1.
Construction of Police Headquarter (PHQ) in Seychelles (Cost USD 13.9 million i.e. approx Rs. 104.19 crore)
2. Construction of Attorney General's (AG) Office Projects in Seychelles (Cost USD 13.38 million i.e. approx 100.30 crore).
The total estimated costs of these projects are USD 27.28 million (Rs. 204.49 crore).
