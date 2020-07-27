JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services wins ATD's Best of the BEST Award for talent development
Business Standard

NBCC (India) secures work orders worth Rs 204.49 cr

Capital Market 

NBCC (India) has received the following work orders on PMC basis:

1.

Construction of Police Headquarter (PHQ) in Seychelles (Cost USD 13.9 million i.e. approx Rs. 104.19 crore)

2. Construction of Attorney General's (AG) Office Projects in Seychelles (Cost USD 13.38 million i.e. approx 100.30 crore).

The total estimated costs of these projects are USD 27.28 million (Rs. 204.49 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU