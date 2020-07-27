Con Edison selects Infosys for its digital transformation

Infosys has been selected by Consolidated Edison Company (Con Edison), one of the oldest Fortune 500 utility companies serving New York City and surroundings, to digitally transform Con Edison's customer service capabilities over the next four years.

Infosys will implement a new, state-of-the-art, comprehensive, utility-focused, commercial-off-the-shelf Customer Service System (CSS) that will help Con Edison's strategic aspiration to deliver an improved customer service experience through a modern, flexible and efficient system.

It will also enable Con Edison to keep pace with regulatory and technology changes, become technologically nimble, mitigate risks, and become cost effective. As a part of this association, Infosys will provide end-to-end program management, business process blueprint, design, development, testing, deployment and post go-live stabilization support services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)