Zydus to exclusively market OncoStem's CanAssist Breast test

A highly advanced prognostic test for breast cancer patients

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it will be exclusively marketing CanAssist Breast, an innovative and a highly advanced prognostic test for breast cancer patients in the early stages to help clinicians decide whether the patient needs chemotherapy or not.

Out of 2.1 lac breast cancer cases in India, almost 50 percent are hormone positive. In the absence of such prognostic tests, many patients undergo chemotherapy which may not help them. However, with the aid of CanAssist Breast and its precise findings, clinicians can avoid chemotherapy for their patients based on scientific evidence. OncoStem has developed this test after five years of research and has generated a lot of data on patients suffering from breast cancer in India and across the world.

CanAssist Breast is a test to optimize treatment selection in early stage (I & II) hormone receptor positive, HER2 receptor negative type of breast cancer. It determines the patient's risk of breast cancer recurrence and classifies patient as 'low risk' or 'high risk' using proprietary Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning methods. CanAssist Breast spares patients of physiological toxicity and is also patient-centric in terms of affordability as it is being made available at 80 percent lesser than the cost of global tests.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)