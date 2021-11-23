Wipro to support Telefonica's adoption of CI/CD/CT framework for network automation

Telefica and Wipro today announced an agreement to initiate the transformational journey towards Network Operations by introducing Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) in Telefonica's German and Brazilian markets, with the perspective of expansion to Spain and UK.

Telefonica plans to leverage a common CI/CD/CT framework for all the markets which can be implemented locally to meet specific local integration needs, with the support of Wipro. This will ease collaboration among Telefonica OpCos allowing to share design, parametrization/configuration, test plans and results.

The solution, developed by Wipro, will be built over opensource tools and open to evolution, allowing rapid adaptation to future technological changes.

Common repository test tools will also be used, with the possibility of future integration with the CI/CD/CT pipeline.

Wipro will work with Telefonica to automate the associated Network Operations and, thus, enable the transition to the Telco Cloud and the adoption of the virtualized Network Functions. This framework will allow for industrialization of the process, coping with the increased volume and complexity of the Network Functions while adopting an Agile working methodology in parallel to the industry.

