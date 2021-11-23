Wipro to support Telefonica's adoption of CI/CD/CT framework for network automation

-
ALSO READ
Infosys unveils product-centric value delivery model using Agile and DevOps to strengthen customer centricity and accelerate business outcomes
Route Mobile to develop global A2P messaging platform for EITC-du
Route Mobile announces partnership with UAE's du
Tata Comm, TM collaborate for IP transit services in ASEAN
RIL, Wipro, IRCTC, Havells India to be watched
-
Telefica and Wipro today announced an agreement to initiate the transformational journey towards Network Operations by introducing Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) in Telefonica's German and Brazilian markets, with the perspective of expansion to Spain and UK.
Telefonica plans to leverage a common CI/CD/CT framework for all the markets which can be implemented locally to meet specific local integration needs, with the support of Wipro. This will ease collaboration among Telefonica OpCos allowing to share design, parametrization/configuration, test plans and results.
The solution, developed by Wipro, will be built over opensource tools and open to evolution, allowing rapid adaptation to future technological changes.
Common repository test tools will also be used, with the possibility of future integration with the CI/CD/CT pipeline.
Wipro will work with Telefonica to automate the associated Network Operations and, thus, enable the transition to the Telco Cloud and the adoption of the virtualized Network Functions. This framework will allow for industrialization of the process, coping with the increased volume and complexity of the Network Functions while adopting an Agile working methodology in parallel to the industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU