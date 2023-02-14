Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit rises 13.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 62.54 crore

Net profit of Bluechip Tex Industries rose 13.64% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 62.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.62.5464.272.302.271.331.320.680.660.500.44

