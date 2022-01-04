Wockhard board to mull fund raising on 6 Jan

Wockhardt on Monday announced that the company's board will meet on Thursday, 6 January 2022 to consider and approve various fund-raising options.

The drug maker further said that details of the proposal shall be intimated in the outcome of the meeting.

Wockhardt is a research based global pharmaceutical and biotech company. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 4 crore in Q2 FY21. Sales increased by 21% YoY to Rs 862 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading 2.13% higher at Rs 421.20 on BSE.

