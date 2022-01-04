HDFC assigns loans worth Rs 7,468-cr in Q3 FY22

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) said it assigned loans of Rs 7,468 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, up by 5.5% from a year ago.

HDFC had assigned loans amounting to Rs 7,076 crore in the corresponding December 2020 quarter of the previous financial year.

Gross income from the dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 was Rs 195 crore as compared with Rs 2 crore recorded in the same period last year.

During the quarter ended 31 December 2021, the profit on sale of investments was nil as against Rs 157 crore in the previous year.

As at 31 December 2021, for the purpose of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), the corporation is carrying approximately Rs 27,000 crore of unencumbered high quality liquid assets (HQLA), held entirely in government securities.

Further, approximately Rs 13,000 crore of HQLA is held for statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirements against deposits and Rs 15,000 crore is being maintained for general liquidity purposes.

Thus, in aggregate, the corporation has liquidity buffers of approximately Rs 55,000 crore.

HDFC is engaged in financing by way of loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes, in India.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 31.91% to Rs 3,780.50 crore on a 4.20% rise in total income to Rs 12,226.39 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip rose 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 2646.75 on the BSE.

