Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Spikes 4.15%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.07%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose 4.15% today to trade at Rs 7.53. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.07% to quote at 3015.53. The index is down 0.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd increased 3.21% and Rattanindia Power Ltd added 2.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 66.07 % over last one year compared to the 23.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added 64.77% over last one month compared to 0.53% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 80.59 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 489.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7.7 on 04 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.39 on 11 Feb 2021.

