Wockhardt posts Q1 net loss of Rs 226 cr

The pharma company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 225.58 crore in Q1 FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 62.85 crore in Q1 FY20.

Revenue from continuing operations declined 17.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 598.27 crore during the quarter.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 336.24 crore during the quarter, higher than pre-tax loss of Rs 117.78 crore in Q1 June 2019. The company wrote back current taxes worth Rs 66.12 crore during the first quarter.

Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organization, providing affordable, high-quality medicines.

In the past three months, the stock has gained 45.38% as compared to 22.57% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)