JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Wockhardt posts Q1 net loss of Rs 226 cr

Capital Market 

The pharma company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 225.58 crore in Q1 FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 62.85 crore in Q1 FY20.

Revenue from continuing operations declined 17.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 598.27 crore during the quarter.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 336.24 crore during the quarter, higher than pre-tax loss of Rs 117.78 crore in Q1 June 2019. The company wrote back current taxes worth Rs 66.12 crore during the first quarter.

Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organization, providing affordable, high-quality medicines.

In the past three months, the stock has gained 45.38% as compared to 22.57% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 15:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU