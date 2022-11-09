Wonderla Holidays reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 283.73% to Rs 66.04 croreNet profit of Wonderla Holidays reported to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 283.73% to Rs 66.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales66.0417.21 284 OPM %29.42-20.34 -PBDT23.07-2.46 LP PBT14.42-12.04 LP NP10.53-9.28 LP
