Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5941.67% to Rs 36.25 croreNet profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries rose 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5941.67% to Rs 36.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.250.60 5942 OPM %1.7778.33 -PBDT0.640.47 36 PBT0.370.20 85 NP0.370.20 85
