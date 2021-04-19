Wonderla to partially operate its amusement parks

-
ALSO READ
Wonderla Holidays rises as Hyderabad park set to reopen on 9 Jan
Wonderla Holiday rallies as water rides at theme park to re-open from 20th Nov
Wonderla Holidays spurts as theme park to remain open during festive period
Wonderla Holidays temporarily suspends its food service
Wonderla Holidays appoints statutory auditors
-
In Bangalore, Kochi and HyderabadWonderla Holidays announced that as part of the preventive measures against COVID -19, Wonderla Amusement Parks in Bangalore, Kochi, and Hyderabad will open only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every week and will remain closed from Monday to Thursday with effect from 19 April 2021 .The decision has been taken by Wonderla Management ensuring the safety and precautionary instructions outlined by the respective State Administration to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU