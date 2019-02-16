Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %42.860 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.030 0
