XacBank Mongolia selects Infosys Finacle for digital transformation

XacBank, a leading universal bank in Mongolia, has selected Infosys Finacle's core banking, treasury, and corporate banking solution suites to power XacBank's digital transformation.

The Finacle solution suite will enable XacBank to drive all-round business transformation to improve customer engagement, operational excellence, and the flexibility to launch tailored offerings on demand, for continuous innovation and growth.

The broad suite of enterprise products -deposits, loans, limits and collaterals, payments, trade finance - will enable XacBank to standardize business processes, simplify enterprise architecture and offer tailored services, Infosys said ina statement during market hours today, 24 November 2020.

The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 13.71% to Rs 4,858 crore on 3.82% rise in net sales to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of Infosys gained 0.38% to Rs 1,144.55 on BSE. Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)