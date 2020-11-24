Thomas Cook (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Snowman Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 November 2020.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd lost 8.57% to Rs 41.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd tumbled 7.33% to Rs 19.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61452 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd crashed 6.90% to Rs 0.81. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 6.75% to Rs 59.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67145 shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd slipped 6.30% to Rs 55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

