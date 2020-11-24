Volumes jump at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

Solar Industries India Ltd saw volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21036 shares

IDFC Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 November 2020.

Solar Industries India Ltd saw volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21036 shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.1,036.35. Volumes stood at 18869 shares in the last session.

IDFC Ltd saw volume of 318.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.74% to Rs.40.90. Volumes stood at 66.4 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 27.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.40% to Rs.137.60. Volumes stood at 4.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd clocked volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44512 shares. The stock lost 3.40% to Rs.634.15. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 40.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.40% to Rs.326.90. Volumes stood at 19.05 lakh shares in the last session.

