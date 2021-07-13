Xelpmoc Design to consider fund raising plan on 15 July

Xelpmoc Design and Tech on Monday announced that the company has scheduled a board meeting on 15 July to consider a proposal of fund raising.

The company in an exchange filing said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 15 July 2021, to consider a proposal of fund raising by issuance of equity shares or any other securities through one or more permissible modes or in combination thereof.

The fund raising is subject to regulatory/statutory approvals, including approval of shareholders of the company.

Shares of Xelpmoc Design were trading 4.55% at Rs 505 on BSE.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech provides professional and technical consulting services, offering technology services and end-to-end technology solutions and support.

