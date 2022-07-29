Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup, IVP Ltd, Atlanta Ltd and Rajnish Wellness Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2022.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 17.61 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73921 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.73% to Rs 6.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92609 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd tumbled 8.49% to Rs 158. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1878 shares in the past one month.

Atlanta Ltd pared 6.02% to Rs 14.84. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4318 shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 18.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

