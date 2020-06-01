Yash Management & Satelite standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Yash Management & Satelite rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.58% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.03 100 0.070.38 -82 OPM %-50.00-466.67 --1085.71-155.26 - PBDT0.090.04 125 -0.130.25 PL PBT0.060.01 500 -0.240.13 PL NP0.080.02 300 -0.240.14 PL
