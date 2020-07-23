Infosys ranks #1 in HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 report

Infosys announced its #1 ranking in the HFS Top 10 Agile Software Development 2020 report. In the research, Infosys is positioned as an agile delivery heavyweight and an execution powerhouse supported by a well-stocked talent pool leading the charge in the competitive agile development services market.

The report highlighted Infosys' technical expertise and the ability for innovation, evolved toolsets, and investments in localization programs to bring highly technical solutions to client engagements.

Infosys' distributed agile solution portfolio, contextualized to clients' specific needs is helping them accelerate their digital transformation journey. Additionally, the research provides insights into the latest market trends of agile and DevOps, particularly how enterprises and providers are working to develop a culture that ensures true agile delivery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)