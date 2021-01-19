Yes Bank board to mull fund raising on Jan 22

The board will mull raising funds via issue of equity shares/depository receipts/convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes subject to necessary shareholders/regulatory approvals.
The scrip rose 0.56% to Rs 17.80. It has added 1.14% in two sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 17.60 on 15 January 2021.
In the past three months, the stock has advanced 37.77% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.12% during the same period.
Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.
The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 129.37 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 600.80 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income fell 28.56% YoY to Rs 5,952.14 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
